One of the most "smokeable" strains that I have had on deck in a while. I really enjoy how smooth the delivery is on that first puff, I have been such a cougher lately. I really wish that I bought one more especially since the Rev will sure sell out before I get to it tomorrow. There is a mild berry flavor and leaves the body with a good high vibe for the day. I got a little hungry towards the end of it or I mistakingly had a slurricane joint mixed in somehow then i am just full of shi%. But I will most def be grabbing this one again

2 people found this helpful helpful report