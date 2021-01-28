Kentucky Bluegrass reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Kentucky Bluegrass.
Kentucky Bluegrass strain effects
Kentucky Bluegrass strain helps with
- 37% of people say it helps with Pain
- 37% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 25% of people say it helps with Inflammation
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
D........3
January 28, 2021
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Uplifted
It’s a great strain, beautiful purples in the flower, very dense and crystallized. Has the same feel of effects and smell as Purple Punch
c........3
December 1, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Giggly
Happy
Got it back in 2000 a good friend had the plant the taste,smell,how the plant grew how the plant changed to an adult mother cloned 250 plants the first year.it was growing inside and out seven different county’s in Ahia ohigho lost it to another person that stopped marking the clones got mixed with a bunch of other moms. If you can get grow it people will be poking you in the eye to git some. Capt. Blasto call me tell me you have seeds. Thanks have a super day
l........1
September 17, 2025
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed
Talkative
This one I have is dark purple buds but a berry blueberry skunky smell. Tastes like berries and it's potent as hell
S........t
October 28, 2020
Euphoric
Happy
frosty, dense, fat buds. nice floral, grassy taste. mellow and uplifting. just awesome. I'm not sharing with my husband.
G........9
June 23, 2022
Euphoric
Giggly
Tingly
Uplifted
Very fruity smell, and taste, SO yummy! My head was floating, I felt happy, talkative, and focused. Also made me hungry after about an hour or so lol highly recommended, I think it's my new favorite!
f........r
February 15, 2021
Creative
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
One of the most "smokeable" strains that I have had on deck in a while. I really enjoy how smooth the delivery is on that first puff, I have been such a cougher lately. I really wish that I bought one more especially since the Rev will sure sell out before I get to it tomorrow. There is a mild berry flavor and leaves the body with a good high vibe for the day. I got a little hungry towards the end of it or I mistakingly had a slurricane joint mixed in somehow then i am just full of shi%. But I will most def be grabbing this one again
T........r
October 30, 2020
One of my favorite daytime strains. The strain really helps me get through the afternoons with painful hips and legs. Strong enough of a relaxation to take the edge off, enough focus to keep on Truckin.
x........a
June 20, 2022
Not at ALLL good especially for the price maybe for 20$ but I got better results from super lemon haze then I did this Kentucky blue grass just saying BUT I LOVE TO SMOKE so better then nothing 😉