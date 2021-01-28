Kentucky Bluegrass
Kentucky Bluegrass
Kentucky Bluegrass effects are mostly energizing.
Kentucky Bluegrass is an evenly-balanced hybrid marijuana strain from Rev Genetics made by crossing Blueberry with Huckleberry Kush. Smoking this strain provides relaxing effects. Kentucky Bluegrass features flavors like sweet berries and lemongrass. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with pain and stress.
- 37% of people say it helps with Pain
- 37% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 25% of people say it helps with Inflammation
Kentucky Bluegrass strain reviews
January 28, 2021
It’s a great strain, beautiful purples in the flower, very dense and crystallized. Has the same feel of effects and smell as Purple Punch
December 1, 2024
Got it back in 2000 a good friend had the plant the taste,smell,how the plant grew how the plant changed to an adult mother cloned 250 plants the first year.it was growing inside and out seven different county’s in Ahia ohigho lost it to another person that stopped marking the clones got mixed with a bunch of other moms. If you can get grow it people will be poking you in the eye to git some. Capt. Blasto call me tell me you have seeds. Thanks have a super day
September 17, 2025
This one I have is dark purple buds but a berry blueberry skunky smell. Tastes like berries and it's potent as hell