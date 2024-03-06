Kevorkian reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Kevorkian.
Kevorkian strain effects
Reported by 6 real people like you
Kevorkian strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Pain
- 16% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
- 16% of people say it helps with Anxiety
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
g........1
March 6, 2024
Euphoric
Relaxed
Dry eyes
Dry mouth
Smooth sweet pull and withing minutes... you're gone! It's heady at first but slowly but surely relaxing the body! Made everything feel OK. Relaxed, euphoric, and stoney, one for the evening as it'll most likely put me to bed but the pull was very smooth, not cough producing or harsh in any way. Meds were very fresh too, so maybe why as well. One of my new evening friends! 9 outta 10!
j........1
August 29, 2025
Creative
Happy
Sleepy
Dry mouth
Haven’t seen this strain since around 2006 but it packed a mighty punch. You would absolutely be taking a nap if you smoked too much during the daytime. That being said, it was 2006ish and at the time there wasn’t really any info anywhere about the strain.
j........5
January 1, 2024
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
Sleepy
Really enjoyed the relaxed feeling and pain let up gives. The hunger lol could do with out
j........n
August 1, 2021
Felt conscious and capable, time felt relative. All of my senses were segregated and it was wonderful to be able to turn the physical chronic pain off.
M........9
June 12, 2021
Relaxed
Sleepy
decent strain. Earthy. Good late afternoon strain