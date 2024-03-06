Smooth sweet pull and withing minutes... you're gone! It's heady at first but slowly but surely relaxing the body! Made everything feel OK. Relaxed, euphoric, and stoney, one for the evening as it'll most likely put me to bed but the pull was very smooth, not cough producing or harsh in any way. Meds were very fresh too, so maybe why as well. One of my new evening friends! 9 outta 10!

