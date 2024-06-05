Key Lime Cookies reviews
June 5, 2024
A true hybrid. Started the morning with 1 joint and surprisingly, with high tolerance 1 joint was all I needed. The taste while smoking is a woody lime taste, with a sweet baked good/pepper after taste. Starts as a head high that slowly turns to a heavy body high leaving you paralyzed. All in all this is a true hybrid with an amazing taste.
July 4, 2025
Meh. Good body high. But made me too squirrelly in the head