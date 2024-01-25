Key Lime Jack reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Key Lime Jack.
Key Lime Jack strain effects
Key Lime Jack strain helps with
- 28% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 14% of people say it helps with Depression
- 14% of people say it helps with Fatigue
c........6
January 25, 2024
Euphoric
Relaxed
Sleepy
Tingly
I had tried a pre-roll from a friend in DC and they got from Street Lawyer Services in SW DC, near their job. Couch lock for me, I wanted to have lunch and walk around. I am not a regular participant of enjoying daily or weekly seshs. I was out of touch for hours, if you’re not a regular smoker or dabber, mix it with heavy indica or CBD, it will lighten the load mentally and be able to function.
s........g
May 2, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Focused
it’s really good. the best way to communicate my enjoyment of the quality of this product is to say that it’s really good.
l........5
October 29, 2024
Euphoric
Dizzy
Dry eyes
If you like all Blast & No calm then this is for you. Prepare to have a indica near by to smooth it out. or else you'll feel spaced out.
p........8
Yesterday
Very nice product on the whole. Gives a big, spacey high. Great for introspection and marveling. Could be good in the right circumstance. I wasn't about it though.
s........n
August 4, 2024
Euphoric
Tingly
Uplifted
I am the highest I’ve been in a long time and it is wonderful. I wasn’t feeling much at first, but then it hit me like a truck and it’s great now. I don’t really know what else to say other than it’s really good. I would just say I was surprised at how high I was all of a sudden.