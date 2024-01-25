stock photo similar to Key Lime Jack
Hybrid

Key Lime Jack

Key Lime Jack is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Bling Cheesecake and Jack Herer. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Key Lime Jack is 30% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Maven Genetics, the average price of Key Lime Jack typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Key Lime Jack’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Key Lime Jack, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Buy strains with similar effects to Key Lime Jack

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...

Key Lime Jack strain effects

Reported by 8 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Energetic

Loading...

Creative

Loading...

Uplifted

Key Lime Jack strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    28% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Depression
    14% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Fatigue
    14% of people say it helps with Fatigue
Loading...

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Key Lime Jack products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Key Lime Jack near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Key Lime Jack strain reviews8

January 25, 2024
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Relaxed
Loading...Sleepy
Loading...Tingly
I had tried a pre-roll from a friend in DC and they got from Street Lawyer Services in SW DC, near their job. Couch lock for me, I wanted to have lunch and walk around. I am not a regular participant of enjoying daily or weekly seshs. I was out of touch for hours, if you’re not a regular smoker or dabber, mix it with heavy indica or CBD, it will lighten the load mentally and be able to function.
3 people found this helpful
May 2, 2024
Loading...Creative
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Focused
it’s really good. the best way to communicate my enjoyment of the quality of this product is to say that it’s really good.
1 person found this helpful
October 29, 2024
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Dizzy
Loading...Dry eyes
If you like all Blast & No calm then this is for you. Prepare to have a indica near by to smooth it out. or else you'll feel spaced out.
Read all reviews

Strain spotlight

Key Lime Jack strain genetics