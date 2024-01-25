stock photo similar to Key Lime Jack
Key Lime Jack
Key Lime Jack is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Bling Cheesecake and Jack Herer. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Key Lime Jack is 30% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Maven Genetics, the average price of Key Lime Jack typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Key Lime Jack’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Key Lime Jack, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Suggest an edit
Key Lime Jack strain effects
Key Lime Jack strain helps with
- 28% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 14% of people say it helps with Depression
- 14% of people say it helps with Fatigue
Key Lime Jack strain reviews8
c........6
January 25, 2024
Euphoric
Relaxed
Sleepy
Tingly
s........g
May 2, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Focused
l........5
October 29, 2024
Euphoric
Dizzy
Dry eyes