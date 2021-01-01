ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid
THC 18%

Key Lime Kush

Dominant terpene: Limonene

Strain Details

Key Lime Kush is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Key Lime Pie with Bubba Kush. The strain tastes like citrus and has gassy undertones in the aroma. Key Lime Kush has resinous dark green buds and is generally regarded by growers as a well-rounded and impressive strain.

