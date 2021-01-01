Key Lime Kush is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Key Lime Pie with Bubba Kush. The strain tastes like citrus and has gassy undertones in the aroma. Key Lime Kush has resinous dark green buds and is generally regarded by growers as a well-rounded and impressive strain.
Strain Details
Key Lime Kush is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Key Lime Pie with Bubba Kush. The strain tastes like citrus and has gassy undertones in the aroma. Key Lime Kush has resinous dark green buds and is generally regarded by growers as a well-rounded and impressive strain.