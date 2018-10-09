Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Keystone Kush isn’t the most known strain but I can definitely see it getting more popular. The scale on Leafly doesn’t give it justice yes it can be relaxing & sleepy but that’s not the best part it has incredible euphoria. I’d say anyone who has lost their enthusiasms due to depression try t...
Very relaxing strain that I think benefits insomnia, stress, and anxiety. Great for PM use or mixed with a stronger sativa for daytime use, to curb any anxiety. Equally a very tasty strain (in concentrate form, vaped at low temp). It seems to do a bang up job for joint & muscle pain too.
This was a heavy hitter for me and i'm not a lightweight. I used it for sleep and pain and it was excellent! I've only used the vape. That being said, it only took maybe 4 hits to knock me out. Great strain in my Keystone state!