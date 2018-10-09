ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Keystone Kush reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Keystone Kush.

Reviews

16

Avatar for Greengrocer
Member since 2018
Very nice indica that helps with nerve pain and inflammation. Berry with woodsy notes and dryer than most kush buds , but still a very heavy nice smoke strain.
Relaxed
Avatar for fortes
Member since 2018
K/K will make you relax and have a wonderful nights sleep.
EuphoricHappySleepy
Avatar for Tenochito
Member since 2019
Very mellow sleepy station. Good for pain. I can see this being a nighttime favorite. Earthy. Very deep flavor.
Avatar for NirvanaFan1995
Member since 2019
Keystone Kush isn’t the most known strain but I can definitely see it getting more popular. The scale on Leafly doesn’t give it justice yes it can be relaxing &amp; sleepy but that’s not the best part it has incredible euphoria. I’d say anyone who has lost their enthusiasms due to depression try t...
CreativeEuphoricGigglyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for LiveInTheMoment
Member since 2018
Very relaxing strain that I think benefits insomnia, stress, and anxiety. Great for PM use or mixed with a stronger sativa for daytime use, to curb any anxiety. Equally a very tasty strain (in concentrate form, vaped at low temp). It seems to do a bang up job for joint &amp; muscle pain too.
EuphoricRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Roznfl450
Member since 2018
Picked up a gram of sugar by cresco at restore fishtown today and the hype is real, everything I wanted it to be and more
Avatar for AngelCrooks
Member since 2019
10/10 would recommend. One of my top favorite strains! Expect a mellow couch lock high
CreativeRelaxedSleepyUplifted
Avatar for leeannec
Member since 2018
This was a heavy hitter for me and i'm not a lightweight. I used it for sleep and pain and it was excellent! I've only used the vape. That being said, it only took maybe 4 hits to knock me out. Great strain in my Keystone state!
HappyHungrySleepy