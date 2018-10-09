ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Keystone Kush
  • Leafly flower of Keystone Kush

Hybrid

Keystone Kush

Keystone Kush

Created by crossing Katsu Bubba with Pre-98 Bubba Kush, Keystone Kush is an indica-dominant hybrid with elevated levels of CBD. The flavor is sweet with notes of berries while the effects are blissful and calming, easing both mind and body into mellow relaxation. Keystone Kush is preferred by patients seeking relief from muscle spasms and inflammation among other physical ailments.

Reviews

20

Show all

Avatar for Captainchronic0519
Member since 2018
I only had a chance to try this in shatter form from cresco, but this stuff was unique to say the least. Super review!heavy stone with a nice mellow headband kind of buzz, but the real peculiarity about this strain is the taste, I swear to you it taste like straight up Sleepytime tea. Fitting, fo...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for MedicalBlaze3717
Member since 2018
Phenomenal strain with solid genetics in Katsu and Bubba Kush. Great as a night time high with instant anti anxiety relief and after about 15 mins you will be IN DA COUCH... the name hits me to cuz I’m from the keystone state.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for 710savedmylife
Member since 2018
One of the only strains that helps me with nocturnal panic attacks. I’ve used the flower and now have it in a vape cart at all times. Also helps my migraines. Thank you Cresco!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
RelaxedSleepy
Avatar for BurninateDabs
Member since 2016
Brand: Cresco Form: Shatter *This strain is the same genetic makeup as Joliet Jake but with I guess with more of a CBD percentage* Taste 3/5 Definite Katsu taste, also has a hint of that CBD taste Relief 5/5 Great for getting me to sleep, and helps with my back pain Feeling 3/5 it honestly wasn't...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Xxbigheadxx33
Member since 2018
this is one of my favorites. Good for relaxing or just blowing off some time. Has a great taste and a good euphoria feeling. locally grown in Pa not sure about elsewhere
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeRelaxedSleepy
more
reviews
write a review

Lineage

First strain parent
Katsu Bubba Kush
parent
Second strain parent
Pre-98 Bubba Kush
parent
Strain
Keystone Kush