Created by crossing Katsu Bubba with Pre-98 Bubba Kush, Keystone Kush is an indica-dominant hybrid with elevated levels of CBD. The flavor is sweet with notes of berries while the effects are blissful and calming, easing both mind and body into mellow relaxation. Keystone Kush is preferred by patients seeking relief from muscle spasms and inflammation among other physical ailments.
