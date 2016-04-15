ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Kid N' Kookies reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Kid N' Kookies.

Reviews

8

Avatar for InTheMorning
Member since 2018
I was at my favorite dispensary highway collective 99 in central California on an edible run and decided to grab 1 g of the new flavor and I was recommended this one. I was told it’s an excellent Indica dominant hybrid that will keep me relaxed, anxiety free, and a bit sleepy. It did that, and more....
feelings
EuphoricGigglyHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for Wish1nsPink
Member since 2016
So blessed in cental cali to partake in a culture where the finest herb in world is found.. Kid n kookies made by loudseed in fresno ca. Had no idea they were in my backyard.I have had best from northern Humboldt so santa cruz to venice beach in so cal. This strain is so medicating. Breath taking no...
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Avatar for j.brainlock
Member since 2016
This just didn't work for me, it induced massive paranoia. My experience was like that weird dream where Godzilla is chasing you but your legs just wont move. I suppose some people like that, but it just isn't for me. If the house catches on fire, I really would like to be able to escape... It did...
feelings
HungryTingly
Avatar for puffthedragonslayer420
Member since 2016
Had very high hopes before smoking KidNKookies due to the fact that i am a big fan of kidnplay and the house party movies, and it did not disappoint! My cousin brought some to the inland empire from up north after 4/20 and it had us on cloud 9. Very smooth to the lungs and heavy yet happy high. I su...
feelings
Avatar for gmoney90913
Member since 2016
KidNKookies is a great stoney GSC! Flower is frosty and has a hint of purple, slow burn and great taste with a long lasting high this becoming one of my favorite strains.
feelings
GigglyHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for zjager
Member since 2016
Can't feel my legs. Strong strong strong.
feelings
CreativeEuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for TheChaseJordan
Member since 2016
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepyTingly
Avatar for KidNBlaze
Member since 2016
Strong OG and Cookie taste found in original GSC. Has a high thc rating and gives an incredible body high.
feelings
EuphoricFocusedHappyHungryRelaxed