Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Kid N' Kookies.
Reviews
8
InTheMorning
Member since 2018
I was at my favorite dispensary highway collective 99 in central California on an edible run and decided to grab 1 g of the new flavor and I was recommended this one. I was told it’s an excellent Indica dominant hybrid that will keep me relaxed, anxiety free, and a bit sleepy. It did that, and more....
So blessed in cental cali to partake in a culture where the finest herb in world is found.. Kid n kookies made by loudseed in fresno ca. Had no idea they were in my backyard.I have had best from northern Humboldt so santa cruz to venice beach in so cal. This strain is so medicating. Breath taking no...
This just didn't work for me, it induced massive paranoia. My experience was like that weird dream where Godzilla is chasing you but your legs just wont move. I suppose some people like that, but it just isn't for me. If the house catches on fire, I really would like to be able to escape...
It did...
Had very high hopes before smoking KidNKookies due to the fact that i am a big fan of kidnplay and the house party movies, and it did not disappoint! My cousin brought some to the inland empire from up north after 4/20 and it had us on cloud 9. Very smooth to the lungs and heavy yet happy high. I su...