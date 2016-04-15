ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  3. Kid N' Kookies
Hybrid

4.6 8 reviews

Kid N' Kookies

A cross of Girl Scout Cookies (Forum cut) and Snowman OG, Kid N’ Kookies by Kid N' Blaze is a collaboration between Fresno, CA breeders Loud Seeds, and Christopher “Kid” Reid, better known as one half of the famous ‘90s rap duo “Kid n’ Play.” As a potent indica-dominant hybrid testing at over 22% THC, Kid N’ Kookies has a heavy, sedating high that can provide relief from pain, nausea, migraines, and insomnia. The flavor is much like the “cookie” taste of GSC with undertones of pine.  

Lineage

GSC
Strain
