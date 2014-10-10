ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Kill Bill
  4. Reviews

Kill Bill reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Kill Bill.

Reviews

16

Avatar for tarable513
Member since 2018
Both relaxing and uplifting
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for ladydonna
Member since 2018
Cant tell you how much I love this strain hello my family in the #cannacommunity. Today... #strainoftheday is #KILLBILL . OMG... this strain is a 50 % 50 #hybrid that hails from the lineage of #KILLERQUEEN and #WILLYWONKA . Most any #strainseeker or experienced #cannabisenthusiast will know that...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for sopt420
Member since 2013
Was one of my first strains I've tried couple of years ago, yesterday I changed a sample of Bubblegum for Kill Bill. Buds were rocky and soooo sugary, forest light green leaves and dark pistils, no airy structure inside, everything was done with organics as I was told. Great appearance. The symbol...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
GigglyHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for DeucsBday420
Member since 2011
This is a nice relaxed hybrid Definitely gives you the calmness and the sleepiness of both sides Once one gets over the taste which isn't too too bad the lift off is great!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
write a review

Photos

User uploaded image of Kill BillUser uploaded image of Kill Bill
Avatar for Srt0388
Member since 2017
very relaxed and sleepy, terrible headache coming down
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHungryRelaxedSleepyTingly
Avatar for brittanyx4628
Member since 2017
Very quick to get me high, smooth on my lungs but strong flavor..it was a nice sativa dominant (imo) strain that's visibly pretty as well. I'd definitely keep smoking this.,
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyRelaxedSleepyUplifted
Avatar for AsukaSoryu
Member since 2016
Very heavy sativa head high , very destressing and relaxing. Smells like candy.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for 7pt
Member since 2015
You want some of this. It smells like rose bubblegum and the high is a very happy and relaxed high...not over the top high, but just right :) now...go on now... 'Wiggle your big toe.'
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticFocusedHappy