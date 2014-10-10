Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Cant tell you how much I love this strain hello my family in the #cannacommunity. Today... #strainoftheday is #KILLBILL . OMG... this strain is a 50 % 50 #hybrid that hails from the lineage of #KILLERQUEEN and #WILLYWONKA . Most any #strainseeker or experienced #cannabisenthusiast will know that...
Was one of my first strains I've tried couple of years ago, yesterday I changed a sample of Bubblegum for Kill Bill.
Buds were rocky and soooo sugary, forest light green leaves and dark pistils, no airy structure inside, everything was done with organics as I was told. Great appearance.
