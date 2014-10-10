ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Kill Bill

Kill Bill, a cleverly named cross between Killer Queen and Willy's Wonder, is a hybrid strain that seeks out and assassinates stress, pain, and appetite loss like a vengeful Uma Therman. This skunky, piney hybrid from Reservoir Seeds delivers a flood of cerebral energy coupled with an overpowering calm that envelops the body from head to toe. Growers can raise Kill Bill plants outdoors or indoors in either soil or hydro gardens, so long as these buds are given at least 7 or 8 weeks to fully mature.

I suffer from hormonal migraines. This means monthly migraines for the past 15 years and more to come. Almost instantly after exhaling I felt relief. I've never had a solution until now. Best day and best strain ever.
Relaxed
More of a sativa I felt w/ my batch. Ry strong head high tho...I mean ... Really fucking strong.
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappy
I had this shit and it was some stupid ass fire put me on my ass and I been a long time smoker and this shit made it feel like the first time smoking again
HappyHungrySleepy
Sold to me as "Kill Bill OG" so who knows if it has some OG genetics additionally cross-bred in. Olive drab and emerald with orange/brown hairs. Popcorn sized and very fluffy/spongy on the squeeze. Amber trichomes. Very body-centric high but it leaves a clear head. I purchased with the intent to ...
EuphoricRelaxedTingly
You want some of this. It smells like rose bubblegum and the high is a very happy and relaxed high...not over the top high, but just right :) now...go on now... 'Wiggle your big toe.'
EnergeticFocusedHappy
Lineage

Killer Queen
Willy's Wonder
Grow info

Easy
7 - 9
