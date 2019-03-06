ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

Kimbo Kush

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Citrus
Peppery
Pine

CalmingEnergizing

Kimbo Kush
  • Citrus
  • Peppery
  • Pine

Kimbo Kush, named for the late Kimbo Slice, is a beautifully flavorful indica-dominant hybrid with a lineage that is fruity and stunning. A cross between Blackberry Kush and Starfighter, this strong parentage offers a heavier than average Kush experience, leaning closer to a full body buzz with every puff. Starfighter supplies Kimbo with a touch of citrus and a brightness that illuminates the thoughtful elements of its Kush genetics. Enjoy this strain at the end of the day, as it can have potent relaxing effects that might give you the 1-2 punch K.O. Kimbo Slice was known for. 

Effects

999 reported effects from 125 people
Relaxed 75%
Happy 50%
Sleepy 41%
Uplifted 38%
Euphoric 36%
Dry mouth 26%
Dry eyes 15%
Anxious 5%
Dizzy 4%
Headache 1%

Reviews

185

Avatar for Munchiez2
Member since 2014
So this strain not only smells amazing, it is completely exceptional. By far the most powerful I have had so far yet since getting my MMJ card, I was having such an intense focus and head rush followed by extreme giggling and relaxation. This strain takes about 3 minutes to hit you like a train, and...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEuphoricFocusedGiggly
Avatar for luckylyme
Member since 2016
I've tried Kimbo from a couple of sources, and when done well, this strain is awesome. Clear headed, relaxed, and uplifted. A great choice for a morning off...relieved anxiety without making me feel sleepy...but also a solid choice for nighttime if you're looking to relax and maybe play with a cre...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeHappyHungry
Avatar for marywannuh
Member since 2016
I have really bad thoracic back pain & after a few puffs of Kimbo Kush my pain melted away. My body was totally relaxed. The body high buzzed on and soon after the head high rolled in. Awesome strain... great for pain, great for anxiety.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for ChubbyCheddah
Member since 2014
Exotic Genetix knocked the hell out of the competition with these beans! The genetics of these seeds are top quality, every grower that I know of that has grown and harvested Kimbo Kush has had some top notch marijuana with a high THC level. I personally like the Kimbo grown by Freak UV Nature garde...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricFocusedHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for spacetang
Member since 2016
Very good high, describable only as chilled to the bone. The good kind of mental chilling, leaves you super functional if you choose to be. The buds are a delicious earthy green flavor, slightly sweet and mostly pungent. Actual buds are nice and fluffy, sorta sticky and green.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticFocusedHungryRelaxed
Photos

User uploaded image of Kimbo KushUser uploaded image of Kimbo KushUser uploaded image of Kimbo KushUser uploaded image of Kimbo KushUser uploaded image of Kimbo KushUser uploaded image of Kimbo KushUser uploaded image of Kimbo Kush
