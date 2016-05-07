ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
King Cake is a clone-only strain from Oregon growers Golden Beaver Farms that combines Ken’s Granddaddy Purple with Mystic Gem and was originally released under the name Disco Glitter. It has tested at up to 20% THC and combines an uplifting and creative head high with a relaxing body feel. King Cake features a unique terpene profile that smells like sweet basil and licorice and produces frosty purple, green, and yellow flowers reminiscent of the Mardi Gras pastry after which it is named.

Avatar for elacey
Member since 2015
King Cake is a very solid hybrid, with a smooth rich almost desserty taste and a deep pungent aroma. It is a strain you will be fortunate to get your hands on. The high is that of a hard hitting hybrid, creative and mellow without being inmotivating. Daily users will really enjoy that it is seemily...
CreativeEuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for Wyleyjack420
Member since 2018
Wow. Just fucking wow.
EuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxedTingly
Avatar for BzEz94
Member since 2016
King Cake is on of the most beautiful buds with a taste to match. You will first recognize the dark silver leaves with spots of purple throughout. This strain will give you a nice high after a pleasant smoking experience.
HappyRelaxed
Avatar for DarkToast
Member since 2016
This is one of my favorite strains. The high is very calming, not couch-lock inducing but a touch of the munchies. The flavor is a unique blend of a licorice basil with a skunky dankness. It smells very strongly. The colors are striking, purples yellows and oranges together with green. The buds are ...
HappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for Dearmonster
Member since 2016
The origin behind the name alone got me interested. Though, I'm not usually an indica/hybrid smoker, I gave it a try. It had a bit of a spicy taste to it and some sweetness. I felt relaxed but I was definitely energetic as well. Appetite kicked in but not strongly, so I was able to control not buyin...
EnergeticEuphoricHungryRelaxedSleepy
Lineage

Granddaddy Purple
King Cake

Most popular in