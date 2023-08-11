King Chem reviews
j........1
August 11, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Focused
Giggly
This strain makes me feel really relaxed and In a good mood and want to get up and do something.
k........0
January 10, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
It's got a sweet citrusy but also gassy aroma and flavor. Honestly some of the sweetest (flavor) bud that I've had. Relaxing and euphoric, It's got a good body and head high with quick onset. Great for stress, anxiety, and appetite. I've had it in bud, carts, and RSO and it smacks in all. It's one of my favorites and it's regularly in my rotation.
b........3
September 26, 2023
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
I thought this was just as good as the chem dawg it was bred from. strong head and body buzz. the taste was pretty good though.
w........1
September 3, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Hungry
My quest for Chem Dog crosses led me to the King Chem, I bought a half oz. just on how good the nose was (plus it was on sale). I'm so glad I did. It's classic good-looking weed (reminds me of Runtz), the nugs are dense and very resinous with full trichome coverage, super sticky icky. The nose is incredible - an extremely pungent orange/grapefruit thing with pine in it, too, combining to form a strong sour orange smell with tea tree oil/gas/menthol on the back end. This strain had the strongest nose I've ever encountered - I rolled a joint of it and went downstairs to move my laundry, went outside to put tools away, came back in to make a cup of coffee and, as I went back upstairs at the top of the stairs I ran right into a cloud of that King Chem orange funk, it was so strong and still hanging in the air twenty minutes later! You would've thought I had a pound of the flower sitting out on a table in one of the rooms, my whole upstairs wreaked of orange rock candy and I only had a half oz. in a mason jar that I rolled a joint from. These are my favorite terps of any strain I've ever encountered. And when I smoked the joint, wow - I didn't even make it halfway into that joint and I was blazed. Tastes like it smells. This stuff hit me very hard very fast, there was a little cerebral feeling but it hit my body first with some light muscle relaxation; this indica aspect of the buzz came on fast, but it didn't much have much hang time, and then it settled into a stony and euphoric cerebral sativa buzz that gets downright psychedelic if you go harder with the King Chem. I classify this as a potent night time sativa hybrid; it has the uplifting aspects of a daytime sativa but it's also very stony and psychedelic, and the indica aspect also intensifies if you go harder with it. This is one I want to smoke when I'm home for the evening, a guitar playing/listening to music/watching a movie kind of strain. Right now it's tied with the Dirty Taxi to be my favorite Chem Dog cross, this is a connoisseurs' strain and I wish it was more popular (so more companies would grow it).
l........n
December 17, 2023
Pretty good
t........m
September 19, 2024
Energetic
Euphoric
Anxious
I was surprised I'm a veteran smoker now when I smoked the flower I felt relaxed no anxiety or stress just feeling really good 💯 Now with the cart 1 get a little anxious and perinoid so I slowly been hitting it not feeling as anxious and paranoid I guess I smoked a little too much the first time but I always do good with chem.Its powerful I recommend if you are prone to anxiety hit it slowly and you'll be at a even high reducing anxiety, pain and stress