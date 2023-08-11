My quest for Chem Dog crosses led me to the King Chem, I bought a half oz. just on how good the nose was (plus it was on sale). I'm so glad I did. It's classic good-looking weed (reminds me of Runtz), the nugs are dense and very resinous with full trichome coverage, super sticky icky. The nose is incredible - an extremely pungent orange/grapefruit thing with pine in it, too, combining to form a strong sour orange smell with tea tree oil/gas/menthol on the back end. This strain had the strongest nose I've ever encountered - I rolled a joint of it and went downstairs to move my laundry, went outside to put tools away, came back in to make a cup of coffee and, as I went back upstairs at the top of the stairs I ran right into a cloud of that King Chem orange funk, it was so strong and still hanging in the air twenty minutes later! You would've thought I had a pound of the flower sitting out on a table in one of the rooms, my whole upstairs wreaked of orange rock candy and I only had a half oz. in a mason jar that I rolled a joint from. These are my favorite terps of any strain I've ever encountered. And when I smoked the joint, wow - I didn't even make it halfway into that joint and I was blazed. Tastes like it smells. This stuff hit me very hard very fast, there was a little cerebral feeling but it hit my body first with some light muscle relaxation; this indica aspect of the buzz came on fast, but it didn't much have much hang time, and then it settled into a stony and euphoric cerebral sativa buzz that gets downright psychedelic if you go harder with the King Chem. I classify this as a potent night time sativa hybrid; it has the uplifting aspects of a daytime sativa but it's also very stony and psychedelic, and the indica aspect also intensifies if you go harder with it. This is one I want to smoke when I'm home for the evening, a guitar playing/listening to music/watching a movie kind of strain. Right now it's tied with the Dirty Taxi to be my favorite Chem Dog cross, this is a connoisseurs' strain and I wish it was more popular (so more companies would grow it).