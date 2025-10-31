King Dos OG reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain King Dos OG.
King Dos OG strain effects
King Dos OG strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Depression
- 33% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 33% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
b........3
6 days ago
Euphoric
Hungry
Relaxed
Sleepy
I have been smoking for roughly 30 years and I can honestly say that this is my favorite strain in the entire industry, at the moment. It always gets me to where I want to be. I prefer it in a full spectrum cart but flower is good too. It has a very smooth profile but The King packs a major punch. This says that it's a 50/50 hybrid but I buy it at Planet 13 and it's ALWAYS listed as a true full indica and I definitely agree with them because I can barely keep my eyes open when I end my day puffing on this banger of a strain. Enjoy!!!!!
Y........n
September 17, 2023
Happy
Relaxed
My to stain for relaxation. Very mellow. Great tasting. Flavors Lime, Spice, Pine. Effects relaxation, pain relief, and mood evaluation.
j........r
September 16, 2023
Giggly
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
One of my personal faves in the evenings. Starts out kind of giggly and eventually mellows into a nice relaxed, somewhat sleepy state.