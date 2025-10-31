I have been smoking for roughly 30 years and I can honestly say that this is my favorite strain in the entire industry, at the moment. It always gets me to where I want to be. I prefer it in a full spectrum cart but flower is good too. It has a very smooth profile but The King packs a major punch. This says that it's a 50/50 hybrid but I buy it at Planet 13 and it's ALWAYS listed as a true full indica and I definitely agree with them because I can barely keep my eyes open when I end my day puffing on this banger of a strain. Enjoy!!!!!