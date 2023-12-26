Kiwi Sorbet reviews
Kiwi Sorbet strain effects
j........2
December 26, 2023
Aroused
Euphoric
Happy
Best Christmas present ever. Felt lovey dovey and super happy/smiley. Was having anxiety in the morning and it completely got rid of it. Definitely 5 stars⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️‼️
o........1
October 22, 2024
Creative
Euphoric
Giggly
One of my top three, very citrus heavy flavor with a potent head high, very sativa like effects