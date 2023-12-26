HybridTHC 20%CBG 2%
Kiwi Sorbet
Kiwi Sorbet is a scrumptious hybrid cannabis strain of Blueberry Skittles x Sherb Mints and bred by Maven Genetics. This balanced strain has dense buds that gleam with calyxes, and bloom with sweet and creamy terps of tangy kiwi and berries. Expect all the euphoria, arousal, and creative boost of a tropical vacation, with some soothing effects. Medical patients dealing with anxiety, spasticity and inflammation may benefit from this blend of effects. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Kiwi Sorbet, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Kiwi Sorbet strain reviews2
j........2
December 26, 2023
Aroused
Euphoric
Happy
o........1
October 22, 2024
Creative
Euphoric
Giggly