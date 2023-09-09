Kmac reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Kmac.
Kmac strain effects
Kmac strain helps with
- 11% of people say it helps with Depression
- 11% of people say it helps with Headaches
- 11% of people say it helps with Inflammation
Kmac reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
j........y
September 9, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
great strain for daytime and evening use. I love the genetics of Kush Mints × Animal Cookies both strains are fire which makes Kmac a go to. if you cam find it buy it!!!
c........0
May 19, 2024
Creative
Euphoric
Giggly
I recently got a 1/8 from Riverside dispo in fairmont wv. Off sheer bag appeal and nose alone this one’s a banger. Super pungent white/tanish tight cookie nuggs coated with trich. Sadly I grabbed the last 1/8th until they restock on more. Definitely going to be In my daily smoke rotation for awhile. 🔥🔥🔥
r........7
December 29, 2023
Sleepy
I'm a seasoned smoker of 30 years. The high comes in very smoothly and leaves the same way. I've literally sparked this particular strain 8 -10 times in one day and I never felt 'out of it'.
s........a
May 24, 2024
Euphoric
Giggly
Hungry
Talkative
absolutely delicious..nighty smoker. own my own shop we just got this in. n it the bomb ..
p........e
September 27, 2024
Euphoric
Giggly
Kmac is surprisingly a banger. I went in with no expectations as I’ve been smoking for about 20 years, and have found majority of local dispos don’t have what they claim they have, and if so it’s not testing like it’s claimed it’s testing. Either way it goes, this one was a shocker. The high crept up quick, about 6 hits and felt incredible. I would for surely grab this again and again and again.
k........7
October 29, 2023
Aroused
Energetic
Euphoric
Happy
Vaped this strain. It was so good. Super chatty, euphoric, aroused, and had super munchies.
9........4
July 28, 2023
Energetic
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed
Best strain to date! Super great to smoke with friends and family when you want to laugh and have a good time
m........3
October 16, 2024
Euphoric
Relaxed
Just tried the SunMed variety pre roll and I must say it was great. It went down a little rough the first hit but the effects are great. Definitely pick this up if you have a chance.