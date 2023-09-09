Kmac
Kmac is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Animal Cookies and Kush Mints. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Kmac has a rare and exotic lineage, as it is the only strain cultivated by Grow West in Maryland. Kmac is 18-22% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Kmac effects include feeling relaxed, happy, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Kmac when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, insomnia, and pain. Bred by Archive Seed Bank, Kmac features flavors like earthy, minty, and gassy. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene, which contributes to its mood-enhancing and anti-inflammatory properties. The average price of Kmac typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. Kmac is a potent and flavorful strain that has a minty and cookie-like aroma and flavor, with hints of gas and pine. It has a balanced high that is both relaxing and euphoric, with a pleasant body buzz and a creative mind. Kmac is a rare and exclusive strain that is not widely available, so if you find it at your local dispensary, don’t hesitate to try it out. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Kmac, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
