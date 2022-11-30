KMZ
KMZ effects are mostly calming.
Kush Mintz and Zkittlez combine in KMZ, also known as KMZK. The white-greem medium-sized nugs smell and taste like dank, minty kush mints, but amplified and deepened by the Zkittlez. KMZ is some of most flavorful, high-THC weed ever created, and won the Transbay Challenge IV award for Best Flower in Los Angeles in 2022.
- 50% of people say it helps with Depression
- 50% of people say it helps with Fatigue
- 50% of people say it helps with Insomnia
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
KMZ strain reviews
November 30, 2022
The strain itself is pretty good: high is a droopy but motivational, hybrid.