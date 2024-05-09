All time favorite strain. Idk what the major terpenes are, but they are phenomenal. No other bud compares in regards to aroma, flavor, and all around smoking experience. Bright, zesty citrus notes on the nose and as you inhale. I’m a heavy smoker (I smoke a lot AND I weigh a lot…get it?), and this strain always has a nice high. It’s relaxing, but not incapacitating; and it’s got a clear head high that helps with improved mood. Seriously a great anytime smoke. Do yourself a favor and try it as soon as you can. Report back…for science.