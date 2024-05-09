Kombucha reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Kombucha.
Kombucha strain effects
Kombucha strain helps with
- 66% of people say it helps with Depression
- 66% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 50% of people say it helps with Stress
F........0
May 9, 2024
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
All time favorite strain. Idk what the major terpenes are, but they are phenomenal. No other bud compares in regards to aroma, flavor, and all around smoking experience. Bright, zesty citrus notes on the nose and as you inhale. I’m a heavy smoker (I smoke a lot AND I weigh a lot…get it?), and this strain always has a nice high. It’s relaxing, but not incapacitating; and it’s got a clear head high that helps with improved mood. Seriously a great anytime smoke. Do yourself a favor and try it as soon as you can. Report back…for science.
B........4
October 23, 2024
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
Picked up a 3.5 of this today and it’s some heat. Highly recommend! Love the diesel taste with a sweet finish. Lovely strain, great for relaxing but won’t put you on couch lock.
C........3
April 27, 2024
Creative
Euphoric
Happy
10/10 awesome strain. Good for all round use.
h........k
April 1, 2024
Focused
Talkative
Dry eyes
this weed is nuts!!!