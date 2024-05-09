stock photo similar to Kombucha
HybridTHC 23%CBD —
Kombucha
Kombucha is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Sour Diesel and Purple Punch. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Kombucha is 23% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Symbiotic Genetics, the average price of Kombucha typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Kombucha’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Kombucha, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Kombucha strain effects
Kombucha strain helps with
- 66% of people say it helps with Depression
- 66% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 50% of people say it helps with Stress
Kombucha strain reviews6
F........0
May 9, 2024
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
B........4
October 23, 2024
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
C........3
April 27, 2024
Creative
Euphoric
Happy