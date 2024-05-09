stock photo similar to Kombucha
HybridTHC 23%CBD

Kombucha

Kombucha is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Sour Diesel and Purple Punch. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Kombucha is 23% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Symbiotic Genetics, the average price of Kombucha typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Kombucha’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Kombucha, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



Kombucha strain effects

Reported by 6 real people like you

Feelings

Creative

Uplifted

Focused

Kombucha strain helps with

  • Depression
    66% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Anxiety
    66% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Stress
    50% of people say it helps with Stress
Kombucha strain reviews

May 9, 2024
All time favorite strain. Idk what the major terpenes are, but they are phenomenal. No other bud compares in regards to aroma, flavor, and all around smoking experience. Bright, zesty citrus notes on the nose and as you inhale. I'm a heavy smoker (I smoke a lot AND I weigh a lot…get it?), and this strain always has a nice high. It's relaxing, but not incapacitating; and it's got a clear head high that helps with improved mood. Seriously a great anytime smoke. Do yourself a favor and try it as soon as you can. Report back…for science.
3 people found this helpful
October 23, 2024
Picked up a 3.5 of this today and it's some heat. Highly recommend! Love the diesel taste with a sweet finish. Lovely strain, great for relaxing but won't put you on couch lock.
1 person found this helpful
April 27, 2024
10/10 awesome strain. Good for all round use.
1 person found this helpful
Read all reviews

Strain spotlight