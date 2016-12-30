ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Avatar for daisynoodle
Member since 2018
Love this one for lazy days on the couch or if I need to fall asleep. Don’t start eating on this one you won’t be able to stop.
ArousedSleepyTingly
Avatar for Qtee80
Member since 2017
I love KAS!. I was hesitant to buy it because it wasn't cleaned up but it was almost sold out so I figured it might be good. It puts me in a nice happy relaxed mood. It doesn't make me stuck, I can still function with zero anxiety.
HappyRelaxed
Avatar for largebud
Member since 2016
The lineage above is incorrect. This strains lineage is Grapedrink ( Grape God x Kimbo Kush ) x CherrySauce ( Cherry Pie x The Sauce)
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappy
Avatar for leanking
Member since 2016
amazing beautiful bud. i love it straight body melter. very euphoric
EuphoricRelaxed
Avatar for rob843
Member since 2016
Got Kool Aid at Royal Budline Collective in Sun Valley, not sure if it is KAS, however it is a hitter I tell you that!! Read the description of KAS, and my lawd, my lawd!! I feel like the Kool Aid man!!
Avatar for simdimaster
Member since 2016
🍇🍓The nug was not too sticky, darker green mixed with purple structure and tightly packed. Definitely can note the cross-strain grapey undertones from Kool-aid Smile along with an earthy aroma of an incense like smell. Sweet tooth for sure, a pleasant couchsitting high. Goes well with cartoons or ...
CreativeHappyRelaxedTalkativeUplifted