Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
I love KAS!. I was hesitant to buy it because it wasn't cleaned up but it was almost sold out so I figured it might be good. It puts me in a nice happy relaxed mood. It doesn't make me stuck, I can still function with zero anxiety.
Got Kool Aid at Royal Budline Collective in Sun Valley, not sure if it is KAS, however it is a hitter I tell you that!! Read the description of KAS, and my lawd, my lawd!! I feel like the Kool Aid man!!
🍇🍓The nug was not too sticky, darker green mixed with purple structure and tightly packed. Definitely can note the cross-strain grapey undertones from Kool-aid Smile along with an earthy aroma of an incense like smell. Sweet tooth for sure, a pleasant couchsitting high. Goes well with cartoons or ...