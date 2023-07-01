Kool Grapes reviews
B........s
July 1, 2023
Giggly
Tingly
Seasoned daily smoker. Two hits and my face is numb. Headache and body aches are gone. Old timey stoney buzz which is enjoyable, but any more and I could see getting a little paranoid. Take it slow with this strain, it’s a creeper. Great strain for feeling tingly.
W........n
August 27, 2023
Happy
Relaxed
Tingly
The only one I’ll ever consume. Truly the best high, body/head in an equally numbing buzz.