5 stars for curing insomnia, or at least in helping to fall asleep! Knocks me out, every time, without feeling completely stupid. Perfect for the nights that my brain won’t shut off and no amount of meditating helps. One little bowl and I’m able to fall asleep. I wake up well rested, clear-headed a...
I struggle with anxiety and insomnia. I asked the the budtender to recommend a good indica that would put me in a coma. Krishna did not disappoint. This is my new favorite strain for sleep. No negative side effects!