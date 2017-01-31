ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Avatar for Irish14
Member since 2017
Absolute favorite. Super chill high while without affecting your short term memory.
Avatar for wickerbasketcase
Member since 2019
5 stars for curing insomnia, or at least in helping to fall asleep! Knocks me out, every time, without feeling completely stupid. Perfect for the nights that my brain won’t shut off and no amount of meditating helps. One little bowl and I’m able to fall asleep. I wake up well rested, clear-headed a...
EuphoricRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Scople
Member since 2019
Great high best of you had a nice hard day of work or a dress filled day and you just want to relax and inhale the good shit and exhale the bullshit
EuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for Amachaibou
Member since 2019
Good indica but nothing too crazy. Relaxed high. Not bad at all but nothing super special about it either.
Avatar for Longtimesmoker49
Member since 2017
As far as a god high this is one strong puppy, but burning it gives me a very bad cough it's like smoking a dried jalapeno.
EuphoricGigglyRelaxedSleepyTingly
Avatar for backtoarms
Member since 2015
Great strain for night time use. Or if you have nothing to get done all day. Very sedating. Numb body.
Avatar for lynlagro
Member since 2018
I struggle with anxiety and insomnia. I asked the the budtender to recommend a good indica that would put me in a coma. Krishna did not disappoint. This is my new favorite strain for sleep. No negative side effects!
HappyRelaxedSleepyTingly
Avatar for mredjay0
Member since 2017
Good body high. Definitely makes me pretty sleepy. Very quick onset. Seems to be cumulative. :) But seriously, It is a good strain, just makes me a little spacey out of it.
RelaxedSleepy