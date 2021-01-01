Ksmorz reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Ksmorz.
Ksmorz effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
2 people reported 11 effects
- Feelings
- Side effects
Happy
100% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
100% of people report feeling euphoric
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Tingly
50% of people report feeling tingly
Hungry
50% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
50% of people say it helps with dry mouth
ReviewsNo Reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
write a review
Buy Ksmorz near you
Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery.