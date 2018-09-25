ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Kurple Fantasy
  • Leafly flower of Kurple Fantasy

Hybrid

Kurple Fantasy

Kurple Fantasy

Kurple Fantasy is a mostly indica strain that shows off her beauty in deep hues of purple, brightened by a starry coat of crystal trichomes. In 2012, Kurple Fantasy took 2nd place in the High Times Denver Medical Cannabis Cup in the indica category. A sweet grape aroma accents the full-body experience of this indica, whose effects are often described as easy, relaxed euphoria. According to its breeders at Imperial Genetics, Kurple Fantasy is a cross between ’92 OG Kush and Old Man Purps.

Effects

Show all

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

99 reported effects from 35 people

    Reviews

    57

    Show all

    Avatar for Mikee
    Member since 2012
    it's good..super creeper but super strong as well..i'm totally baked right now after just a few hits & about 20mins to settle in..jesus it's good..if you can find some, get it
    Read full review
    Reported
    feelings
    EuphoricSleepy
    Avatar for BUD77
    Member since 2018
    Great strain here. Light aroma, and taste. Its semi-sweet but subtle, no coughing with this one. If you are looking for a soft full body high, something to cut the anxiety, stress, depression, PTSD... even a little pain, give this a try.
    Read full review
    Reported
    feelings
    EuphoricRelaxed
    Avatar for TRGHIPI
    Member since 2018
    Really nice strain...smooth with a great flavor. My favorite for before bedtime. Don’t need a lot to get a really nice high. Gives me a nice mellow, sleepy feeling plus helps with the pain. Definitely recommend...this is a “must have” for me.
    Read full review
    Reported
    feelings
    EuphoricRelaxedSleepy
    Avatar for Codester2
    Member since 2019
    This is my ALL TIME favorite strain! I feel very relaxed, yet I am still able to function without being completely locked to my couch or bed. Helps my back pain and anxiety the most with almost no side effects. I'm very sensitive when it comes to certain strains too. A must try strain! Unfortunately...
    Read full review
    Reported
    feelings
    EuphoricRelaxed
    Avatar for Chelseacoyote
    Member since 2016
    Called Kurple haze where I got it. Feels like being grimace in an old school McDonald's and rocking back and forth. Love it, very happy strain!
    Read full review
    Reported
    feelings
    EnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxed
    more
    reviews
    write a review

    Lineage

    Strain parent
    OG Kush
    parent
    Strain
    Kurple Fantasy

    Photos

    User uploaded image of Kurple FantasyUser uploaded image of Kurple FantasyUser uploaded image of Kurple Fantasy
    Oregon’s Craft Cannabis Strains, by the Terpene
    Oregon’s Craft Cannabis Strains, by the Terpene