Wow, that is a EUPHORIC strain. That's the main characteristic of this one, pure euphoria. Accompanied by a good bit of body relaxation and a floaty head stone; but really, so much euphoria. I've had anxiety pretty much my entire life, I've been severely depressed off and on for some time as well. However, when I smoke this strain, I am completely care free, I feel truly happy once again, a rare occasion. Bubba kush has long been amongst my favorite strains, as well as the original Girl Scout Cookies. I've tried many variations of GSC, thin mint, sunset sherbert, jungle cookies, platinum huckleberry cookies, etc., but other than GSC herself, this is definitely the best high I've had from her lineage. Not the best flavor, Sherbert, platinum, and a lot of others have this strain beat in flavor profiles, but not the effects this one has. I strongly recommend this one if you find it. Also, it's super stinky, a good stinky though.