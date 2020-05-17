Kush Mints reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Kush Mints.
Kush Mints strain effects
Kush Mints strain helps with
- 23% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 19% of people say it helps with Depression
- 19% of people say it helps with Stress
Kush Mints reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
K........s
May 17, 2020
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Amazing strain. My go-to late night smoke. Has a very distinct piney/earthy/minty smell and has a strong minty aftertaste. Not harsh at all. Delicious smoke and definitely packs a punch. Relaxes the body and elevates mood. Stress and pain just melt away. Definitely helps with sleep too.
A........e
November 16, 2020
Creative
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Wowza, got this as budder and smells heavy musk dank w the slight mint profile. High is amazing, can knock you out if you’re not careful. Super euphoric w heavy relaxation encouraging you to melt and buzz watching (nodding off too) some Netflix and munching. I can game a decent bit but that’s assuming I don’t rip too much. Solid 5 star strain and highly suggest
M........o
August 1, 2020
Wow, that is a EUPHORIC strain. That's the main characteristic of this one, pure euphoria. Accompanied by a good bit of body relaxation and a floaty head stone; but really, so much euphoria. I've had anxiety pretty much my entire life, I've been severely depressed off and on for some time as well. However, when I smoke this strain, I am completely care free, I feel truly happy once again, a rare occasion. Bubba kush has long been amongst my favorite strains, as well as the original Girl Scout Cookies. I've tried many variations of GSC, thin mint, sunset sherbert, jungle cookies, platinum huckleberry cookies, etc., but other than GSC herself, this is definitely the best high I've had from her lineage. Not the best flavor, Sherbert, platinum, and a lot of others have this strain beat in flavor profiles, but not the effects this one has. I strongly recommend this one if you find it. Also, it's super stinky, a good stinky though.
L........y
November 26, 2020
Aroused
Euphoric
Giggly
The batch I’m enjoying tested at only 22% but still packs a punch. Hits first in the gut snd knees- a floaty and painkilling body high. Plus giggly, tricky euphoria that seems to dissipate from time to time only to surprise you by intensely returning. I don’t find it sedating per se, but the intensity makes it hard to give your attention to much else.
s........e
August 9, 2020
It’s a bit difficult for me to pin down the fragrance for Kush Mints… perhaps mint, turpentine and a touch of lemon? The flavor is earthy and a bit sweet, while the high makes me feel very tingly throughout my body. Like some of my other favorite strains, it simply wipes out stressful thoughts, and makes me awaken feeling very refreshed the next day. Another welcome benefit is that if I’m feeling very distracted from back pain, Kush Mints makes that back pain disappear… or perhaps it’s still there, but I just don’t notice it. I should also mention that I’ve also got a couple of family members with medical issues, who both say this strain is effective for their pain relief.
C........e
June 1, 2022
Creative
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
I have severe chronic pain (RSD / CRPS) and I am terminally ill. Not much helps me, and most bud doesn’t really touch my pain much, but it gets my mind off of it. Not kush mints though! Kush mints melted my pain and put my anxious mind at ease. I’m still feeling the effects of it full force 2hrs after having a small bowl. I am dumbfounded with how incredible the strain is. It immediately relieved some of my stress anxiety and depression. Basically because I’m practically bed bound I don’t get to leave my house; let alone my room very often. This is helping me through it. I am very focused on what I’m doing, and I’m happy. This strain is definitely one to try for everyone! From CPTSD to severe pain, it’s overall one of my favorites. So glad I found it!
T........4
October 23, 2021
Creative
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
The kindest version of myself is what I became when I smoked it. Have been going through deep depression and I felt relieved from that for 3-4 hours. It was what I needed and I am grateful for it.
S........7
August 3, 2020
Focused
Relaxed
Sleepy
Smoking on this right now, testing at 28% and I’m stoned as shit. Taste is very unique and the body and head high is grade A. Easily just became a top 10 strain for me