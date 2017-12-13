ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Kush-N-Cheese reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Kush-N-Cheese.

Avatar for FarmersGem
Member since 2019
Loved it....UP when you need be Happy Go Lucky.....sit down though and wake up an hour later😁😁😁 Full of ideas....trippy...Cool
ArousedCreativeGigglyHappyHungry
Avatar for CeCe2009
Member since 2018
This is a good strain to smoke when you're home with some friends or alone watching movies and cleaning up..... I would know cause I'm a mother of two and since I've token my first hit of this strain, all I've been doing is laughing, cooking, eating and surprisingly have a spark of energy to clean.....
Sleepy
Avatar for donnydouchebag
Member since 2018
just finished growing this in my grobo - dried for five days and had 44gr from one plant. Vaped a bowl and definitely a body high, no back pain at all - might be a good party strain.
FocusedHappyTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for brand0n
Member since 2016
Nice sweet smelling bud with a pleasant mix of indica and sativa effects. Not too debilitating but still more relaxing than a straight sativa.
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for SmokeySmokerson010
Member since 2017
Kush N Cheese is a verry sweet strain. I like the smell and the taste of it. Not a strain that you see verry often but when you have the change.. Smoke it and you know what i mean about the verry sweet taste!!
FocusedRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for That7dsgye
Member since 2016
Not for beginners.... Very good tasting sativa dominate hybrid. More of a physical than cerebral high. May make a newbie panic.
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappyHungry
Avatar for Taikun313
Member since 2017
Good strain.. Good smell and taste.. Decent high
