This is a good strain to smoke when you're home with some friends or alone watching movies and cleaning up..... I would know cause I'm a mother of two and since I've token my first hit of this strain, all I've been doing is laughing, cooking, eating and surprisingly have a spark of energy to clean.....
Kush N Cheese is a verry sweet strain. I like the smell and the taste of it. Not a strain that you see verry often but when you have the change.. Smoke it and you know what i mean about the verry sweet taste!!