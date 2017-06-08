ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

This sativa-dominant marijuana hybrid strain was developed to be a resilient, hardy grower and won its breeders at T.H. Seeds 3rd place in the sativa category at the 2005 High Times Cannabis Cup. Kushage plants come from OG Kush and SAGE parents, and like many sativas, they have a slightly longer flowering time at 10-11 weeks. These plants have lots of branches with dark green leaves, but its buds are light green and smell like fresh cut pine. Kushage is a good choice for a cerebral buzz and might just get those creative juices flowing.

Were one to cal it an aphrodisiac you would not be far from the truth. With very woodsy over tones in the flavor, the delights of a sensual Rivendale may come to lite when smoked through An ice cooled water bong. I highly approve this blend as the "OFFICIAL STRAIN OF ST. VALENTINES DAY" Enjoy young...
True MIRACLE MEDICINE here. Top pick for my spinal issues, arthritis, nerve pain, muscle spasms and cramping yet does not lay you out on the couch. Actually love this as all day relief. Also is very happy and social with helps with the anxiety and depression that usually accompanies continuous se...
This is a top 5 strain for me (9). The sativa effect of the sage is certainly present in this strain but the arousal facter is a creeper and was great. That arrousal is partially the kush piece of this strain This strain should be a stapple in your supply of meds. If you see it dont hesitate. Thanks...
I would highly recommend this weed! Everyone I know who has tried this plant has given me positive feedback and they were all right. I enjoyed it a lot and will definatly buy more in the future.
Kushage taste like some good clean kosher/true og very nice pure kush flavor's.Smell of nice clean pine earthy very nice and pungent keif content in grinder was built up real quick grinding a single bud down throw in pipe.Immediate cerebral activate's your 3rd eye from SAGE I normally stay away from...
SAGE
OG Kush
