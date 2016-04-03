Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Very nice and calming along with easy on the tongue. Strong feeling in the frontal lobe. Leaves you with an excellent taste on the palate along with laser sharp focus. Great for anyone seeking to relax in the outdoors and feel the indica effects of the Kush origins.
Kushushima was a entry for the title of Best Indica at the 2014 High Times Medical Cannabis Cup in San Bernardino. Kushushima was entered by Coast to Coast Collective. Though i did not think it was going to be a winner at the cup, it was very good medicine and i was quite impressed vaporizing these ...