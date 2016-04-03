ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Kushashima
  4. Reviews

Kushashima reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Kushashima.

Reviews

4

Avatar for dreamscape
Member since 2016
good calm weed.. sparks the creative juices but relaxes the body great high to sleep at night
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for jay29
Member since 2015
coast to coast kushishima very pungent and floral taste the buds are very frosty full of crystals and dark orange hairs
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Sleepy
Avatar for Zoofella
Member since 2015
Very nice and calming along with easy on the tongue. Strong feeling in the frontal lobe. Leaves you with an excellent taste on the palate along with laser sharp focus. Great for anyone seeking to relax in the outdoors and feel the indica effects of the Kush origins.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for VolatileVaporsmmjp
Member since 2013
Kushushima was a entry for the title of Best Indica at the 2014 High Times Medical Cannabis Cup in San Bernardino. Kushushima was entered by Coast to Coast Collective. Though i did not think it was going to be a winner at the cup, it was very good medicine and i was quite impressed vaporizing these ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Relaxed
write a review

Photos

User uploaded image of KushashimaUser uploaded image of Kushashima