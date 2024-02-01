Kushlato reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Kushlato.

Kushlato strain effects

Reported by 7 real people like you

Feelings

Happy

Happy

Sleepy

Sleepy

Uplifted

Uplifted

Kushlato strain helps with

  • Stress
    50% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Anxiety
    50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Fatigue
    16% of people say it helps with Fatigue

Kushlato reviews

February 1, 2024
Relaxed
Sleepy
it's a nice even buz.. chill and watch TV
December 26, 2023
Happy
Relaxed
The first hit was a little harsh I wasn't expecting that with how pretty the flower was and how good it smelled but it's got a spicy earthy essence that will make you cough but the benefit is a nice relaxing mellow high and I'm very experienced 20+ years but great high two small bowls off a sneakatoke and I was good.
September 9, 2024
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
I tried Kushtato disposables from mad labs I must say it’s super fire. I’m in love with it 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥
December 30, 2023
Good weed. I had high expectations, but this just wasn't the best strain I've tried recently. You can definitely taste the mint flavor of the kush. So strong it'll numb your mouth..and the gelato creeps up with that cool mellow vibe. Nice, if you're looking for something a little less potent.
October 15, 2024
Happy
Relaxed
Kushlato cart by Gold Drop. Knocks my anxiety right out of my chest! BAM! GONE! My neuropathy calms. My muscles in chest relax. My mind sighs a big, " Thank you!" For me, this right here!
Today
Happy
Relaxed
Tingly
I’m stoned

