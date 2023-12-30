stock photo similar to Kushlato
Hybrid

Kushlato

Kushlato is an indica weed strain made from a genetic cross between Gelato and Kush Mints. Kushlato is 22% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Kushlato effects include relaxed, happy, and sleepy. Medical marijuana patients often choose Kushlato when dealing with symptoms associated with insomnia, pain, and stress. Bred by Seed Junky Genetics, Kushlato features flavors like citrus, spicy, and pine. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. The average price of Kushlato typically ranges from $10-$20 per gram. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Kushlato, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



Kushlato strain effects

Reported by 7 real people like you

Feelings

Happy

Sleepy

Uplifted

Kushlato strain helps with

  • Stress
    50% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Anxiety
    50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Fatigue
    16% of people say it helps with Fatigue
Kushlato strain reviews7

December 30, 2023
Good weed. I had high expectations, but this just wasn't the best strain I've tried recently. You can definitely taste the mint flavor of the kush. So strong it'll numb your mouth..and the gelato creeps up with that cool mellow vibe. Nice, if you're looking for something a little less potent.
December 26, 2023
The first hit was a little harsh I wasn't expecting that with how pretty the flower was and how good it smelled but it's got a spicy earthy essence that will make you cough but the benefit is a nice relaxing mellow high and I'm very experienced 20+ years but great high two small bowls off a sneakatoke and I was good.
February 1, 2024
it's a nice even buz.. chill and watch TV
Strain spotlight