Avatar for thtree
Member since 2018
it peaks slowly, but nice body high.
CreativeFocusedRelaxed
Avatar for Joem40
Member since 2018
This is an okay strain! It has a good taste and smokes smoothly in joints. The high is mellow which is good enough to keep you focused on your daily task. La Blanca to me seems more of a sativa than a Indica. It would be a good strain for novices and a somewhat of a tease to veterans.
Avatar for ShowtimeNupe
Member since 2017
I just smoked a ½ gram of La Blanca. I was about to write it off as weak sauce, because the high was delayed, but then it finally kicked in. This was packaged by LTRMN (under their subsidiary, Sticks) and labeled as an indica. I usually smoke indica strains only. I should have looked on Leafly befo...
GigglyHungryUplifted
Avatar for jimmyinspazzz
Member since 2017
Mellow high with mild to moderate pain relieving qualities. For me La Blanca is a functional day time buzz allowing for productivity &amp; daily activities of life without creating a fog in my flow of thoughts. A good tip for anyone who uses this or any cannabis for daily use is to pack extra snac...
FocusedHappyHungryRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for Just4Looks
Member since 2016
Very strong nice long high. Felt like the typical hybrid but leaning towards sativa side.
CreativeEnergeticGigglyRelaxedTalkative