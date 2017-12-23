Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
This is an okay strain! It has a good taste and smokes smoothly in joints.
The high is mellow which is good enough to keep you focused on your daily task. La Blanca to me seems more of a sativa than a Indica. It would be a good strain for novices and a somewhat of a tease to veterans.
I just smoked a ½ gram of La Blanca. I was about to write it off as weak sauce, because the high was delayed, but then it finally kicked in.
This was packaged by LTRMN (under their subsidiary, Sticks) and labeled as an indica. I usually smoke indica strains only. I should have looked on Leafly befo...
Mellow high with mild to moderate pain relieving qualities. For me La Blanca is a functional day time buzz allowing for productivity & daily activities of life without creating a fog in my flow of thoughts. A good tip for anyone who uses this or any cannabis for daily use is to pack extra snac...