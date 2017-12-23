La Blanca by Kannabia Seed Company is a balanced hybrid with personality. Created by crossing Black Domina x Snow White x Great White Shark, La Blanca holds true to its lineage, offering a blanket of white, snowy trichomes and a funky fragrance of sweet citrus and pungent earth. Kannabia boosts the flowering time of this strain through the addition of its Black Domina, giving La Blanca a round 60-day flowering time. La Blanca is also quite mold and pest-resistant, making it an ideal strain for seasonal outdoor grows. Enjoy its stoney effects to stimulate appetite and relax muscles.
