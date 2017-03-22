We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Los Angeles Kush did well again with LA Kush. My eighth was beautiful to look at. One bud alone weighed 2.5 grams! The bud had two different shades, medium to darker green that looked much lighter because of all the fine clear trichomes & burnt orange pistils everywhere. Buds super dense. The ta...
I've tried this strain several times and every time it seems to bring on anxiety and even mild panic attacks. It's during the onset of the high that can last anywhere from 5 - 30 minutes. Afterwards, I'm generally relaxed but get very much in my head. For me, I guess it's just better to take a hit o...
#ilovelosangeleskush
My favorite strain is Bertberry cookies
I love that Bertberry is the best tasting sativa I've tried in a while
I love the fact that is so sticky and it's not dry And does not crumble like sandy weed
I love how dank it is the smell is definitely on the best I sativas