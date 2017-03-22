ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
LA Kush reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain LA Kush.

Effects

Show all

28 people reported 265 effects
Relaxed 78%
Happy 67%
Euphoric 57%
Uplifted 50%
Creative 42%
Stress 39%
Depression 28%
Pain 25%
Fatigue 21%
Inflammation 21%
Dry mouth 25%
Anxious 14%
Dry eyes 14%
Dizzy 10%
Paranoid 7%

Reviews

40

Avatar for bk2future1
Member since 2019
Hella euphoric and relaxing. Made my stressful day feel non-existent.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxed
Avatar for zinnAF
Member since 2019
Hits a smooth, nice clam buzz.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for Satyrlibra
Member since 2016
Great nighttime strain. Slow on set but settles in nicely for a relaxing night to the end of a busy day!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Yunglee_amg
Member since 2018
Great customer service and the best bang for your buck!!!!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticFocusedGigglyHappyHungry
Avatar for 1kushking
Member since 2017
Los Angeles Kush did well again with LA Kush. My eighth was beautiful to look at. One bud alone weighed 2.5 grams! The bud had two different shades, medium to darker green that looked much lighter because of all the fine clear trichomes &amp; burnt orange pistils everywhere. Buds super dense. The ta...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for agkush89
Member since 2017
I've tried this strain several times and every time it seems to bring on anxiety and even mild panic attacks. It's during the onset of the high that can last anywhere from 5 - 30 minutes. Afterwards, I'm generally relaxed but get very much in my head. For me, I guess it's just better to take a hit o...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticFocusedRelaxed
Avatar for Unitedx
Member since 2017
On my top 3 list of best budds I've ever smoked. Smooth tasty pulls that have you ready for just about anything. Kept me social
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for phantom12
Member since 2014
#ilovelosangeleskush My favorite strain is Bertberry cookies I love that Bertberry is the best tasting sativa I've tried in a while I love the fact that is so sticky and it's not dry And does not crumble like sandy weed I love how dank it is the smell is definitely on the best I sativas
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergetic