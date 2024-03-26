Have been on this LA Sage for about 10 days or so and I'll probably have used 4.5g. It's a nice first vape inhale which has a variety of different flavours on exhale. The one I got most often if the mintyness followed up by a sharp peppery aftertaste which tricks me into thinking ive got a sneeze coming but I don't. Any way I digress once I've had my session ill either get a drink so I'm redy for the dry mouth (this shit sucked), then it was the turn of the really bad paranoia it's heavy on the head and mind games but it's not so. I did notice that my anger came back with avengence