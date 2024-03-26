La Sage reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain La Sage.
La Sage strain effects
La Sage strain helps with
- 66% of people say it helps with Fatigue
- 66% of people say it helps with Stress
- 33% of people say it helps with Depression
r........t
March 26, 2024
Creative
Talkative
Dry mouth
Have been on this LA Sage for about 10 days or so and I'll probably have used 4.5g. It's a nice first vape inhale which has a variety of different flavours on exhale. The one I got most often if the mintyness followed up by a sharp peppery aftertaste which tricks me into thinking ive got a sneeze coming but I don't. Any way I digress once I've had my session ill either get a drink so I'm redy for the dry mouth (this shit sucked), then it was the turn of the really bad paranoia it's heavy on the head and mind games but it's not so. I did notice that my anger came back with avengence
m........s
August 27, 2023
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
Great daily flower. Comes on a little slow then Bam, Your watching Star wars or listening to binaural beats 432hz with lots of only nose breathing IN & OUT. It's a High high then tapers off for a pleasant all round feeling.
D........6
Yesterday
Energetic
Sleepy
Anxious
There are many better strains out there. Like a super weak and less psychadelic version of Super Lemon Haze. A SLH from Wish so to speak. It's still weed. It will get you there but there are soo many better out there so why bother? If want similar effects and terps go for: SLH Jack Herer Lemon Diesel Euphoria/Euforia (this is a BIG recommended, if u ever see this you need to get it, amazing sativa)