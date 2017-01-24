LA Woman is a match of two multi-award winning strains by DNA Genetics, Martian Mean Green and LA Confidential. This strain's taste is sweet and robust with the flavor lasting well after the exhale. It's hard to go wrong with LA Woman's incredible smell and potency. This strain has frosty buds and is definitely a crowd-pleaser.
Effects
Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
- Feelings
- Side Effects