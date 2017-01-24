ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Cannabinoids

Calculated from 8 products tested with lab partners.

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 112 reviews

LA Woman is a match of two multi-award winning strains by DNA GeneticsMartian Mean Green and LA Confidential. This strain's taste is sweet and robust with the flavor lasting well after the exhale. It's hard to go wrong with LA Woman's incredible smell and potency. This strain has frosty buds and is definitely a crowd-pleaser.

Effects

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

677 reported effects from 84 people
Relaxed 54%
Euphoric 53%
Happy 47%
Uplifted 38%
Creative 29%
Dry mouth 38%
Dry eyes 14%
Headache 4%
Paranoid 3%
Dizzy 1%

Reviews

112

L.A. Woman is a cross between the super dank L.A. Confidential and Martian Mean Green from DNA Genetics. This is an excellent Indica hybrid that has a beautiful amount of trichomes and tons of orange hairs all over. Has an incredible hash-like flavor and a long lasting effect. This is a very benefic...
Happy
She burns forever in a doob. ..super high me
GigglyHappyRelaxed
Shout out to @ Curaleaf Lakeland, FL and the ENTIRE local team. This strain is pretty awesome. Pretty new to flower, still. I picked this up on #420 and it is insanely good. EXTREMELY EUPHORIC. Treating... Anxiety, PTSD, Herniated Disc, Chronic Pain and health conditions #peace and love
EuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxedTalkative
I have severe foot pain....my nerve condition is similar to carpal tunnel in the wrist, but it's my feet.....excruciating pain all day, every day....the prescription drugs I was given cause sooooo many other side effects, I chose the foot pain instead. This strain, within about a minute has my body...
Relaxed
Dense, crystallized lemon Pine-Sol buds with a nice uplifting sativa-ish high. Makes you want to take a hike with the dog, but bring some with you because the only downside of the strain is the longevity of the effects (60-90 min).
EnergeticEuphoricHappyUplifted
Similar strains

Leafly flower for Purple Goo
Purple Goo
More tinglyLeafly flower for Banana OG
Banana OG
More hungryLeafly flower for Diablo
Diablo
More tinglyLeafly flower for Master Kush
Master Kush
More popularLeafly flower for Yoda OG
Yoda OG
More popularLeafly flower for Herijuana
Herijuana
More sleepyLeafly flower for G13
G13
More sleepyLeafly flower for Vanilla Kush
Vanilla Kush
More popular
Lineage

First strain parent
Martian Mean Green
parent
Second strain parent
LA Confidential
parent
Photos

User uploaded image of LA WomanUser uploaded image of LA WomanUser uploaded image of LA WomanUser uploaded image of LA WomanUser uploaded image of LA WomanUser uploaded image of LA WomanUser uploaded image of LA Woman
