  • Leafly flower of Martian Mean Green

Hybrid

Martian Mean Green

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 82 reviews

Martian Mean Green

A combination of Sharksbreath and G13 Haze, Martian Mean Green (type C) is one of DNA Genetics' flagship strains. With its super pungent aroma and consciousness-altering effects, consumers might wonder if this herb came from outer space. Martian Mean Green is a sativa-dominant hybrid that can be helpful for relieving stress.

Effects

Show all

494 reported effects from 63 people
Uplifted 57%
Happy 55%
Euphoric 53%
Energetic 34%
Relaxed 34%
Dry mouth 33%
Dry eyes 15%
Dizzy 9%
Anxious 6%
Paranoid 6%

Reviews

82

Show all

Avatar for Slothrop
Member since 2013
Mean Green starts out quite potent, with a high powered sativa hit that lasts a bit over an hour, then gently fades over the next 40 minutes. There's something like a hint of grapefruit and sugary vanilla in the smell, and upon vaping the taste is an odd, musty, yet creamy cheese. Very unusual and w...
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergetic
Avatar for pokerchick007
Member since 2014
Helps with my chronic pain except doesn't last long at all About 60-90 minutes great for anxiety watching a movie.
Reported
feelings
CreativeFocusedHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for amasseur
Member since 2011
After a month of smoking this I am revising my overall rating. I added an extra point because there still seems to be no tolerance building up. This is a very reliable strain if you need a high level of reliability and consistency with your medication.
Reported
feelings
EnergeticFocusedHungry
Avatar for batterytimes
Member since 2016
This stuff is the most perfect savita/dominant strain i've ever encountered, just for everyday use to alleviate constant anxiety/stress/depression symptoms. makes you feel focused, spacey, and tingly for a very very long time. I get 3 or 4 hours out of a fairly small bowl in the pipe. try it at any ...
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricFocusedHappySleepy
Avatar for Anonymous
Member since 2010
Great bud, kind of from outer space.
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricUplifted
Lineage

First strain parent
Sharksbreath
parent
Second strain parent
G13 Haze
parent
Strain
Martian Mean Green
First strain child
Purple Martian Kush
child
Second strain child
SleeStack
child

