To start off this strain smells incredible a light apple something and alot of what I* think is a spice/spicey smell but not the bad kind lol. A slow come on but not as long as most a couple minutes and your starting to feel it. The tatse is light but still comes with apple and some spice. Personally I'm not really feeling any more arousal like most who smoke this1 say but I was already exhausted before smoking, alot of relaxation, and this mild but persistent euphoria. All in all a very nice hybrid strain just need to try the bud instead of rosin.