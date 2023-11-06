Lady Zaza reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Lady Zaza.

write a review

Lady Zaza strain effects

Reported by 6 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Euphoric

Loading...

Creative

Loading...

Aroused

Lady Zaza strain helps with

  • Pain
    66% of people say it helps with Pain
  • Anxiety
    50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Inflammation
    33% of people say it helps with Inflammation

Lady Zaza reviews

write a review
Sort by
Most Helpful
November 6, 2023
Loading...Aroused
Loading...Creative
Loading...Euphoric
Incredible for sex. I mean really, really terrific. Body lit, mind at peace. Do it!
3 people found this helpful
July 24, 2024
Loading...Aroused
Loading...Euphoric
The effect of this strain is mellow and balanced. Within a few minutes of the first inhale, you feel stress and tension stary to melt away. As the high settles in, a sense of euphoria takes control and you feel very light. Thoughts come and go like waves breaking on the sand. The early feeling of stress and tension melting away remains throughout the experience. This strain could easily have you soaking up conversation or media around you as you let it wash over you. Overall, a nice high that was calming and left me feeling relaxed and ready for bed.
1 person found this helpful
April 4, 2024
Loading...Aroused
Loading...Creative
Loading...Euphoric
This strain has me feeling grounded nicely in my body and in a beautiful flow state while partner dancing for hours. I felt super connected to everyone around me, and able to relax with a huge smile on my face.
1 person found this helpful
Yesterday
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Relaxed
Just picked up a quarter of this strain to try and I’m impressed. Heavy on the chem taste with notes of apple and vanilla. There’s an instant wave of relaxation followed by balanced body/mind high. Personally have not had some of the partner effects associated with this strain but it is good for pain management. Will be getting more
August 20, 2024
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Happy
I dabbed this with my nectar collector. It was badder. Boy was it flavorful and potent. A sense of calm came over me and I was happy and euphoric. Love this so much. It made me feel relaxed too, but not anything like couch lock. Just where you feel a sense of calm and peace about everything going on
April 27, 2024
Loading...Creative
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Focused
To start off this strain smells incredible a light apple something and alot of what I* think is a spice/spicey smell but not the bad kind lol. A slow come on but not as long as most a couple minutes and your starting to feel it. The tatse is light but still comes with apple and some spice. Personally I'm not really feeling any more arousal like most who smoke this1 say but I was already exhausted before smoking, alot of relaxation, and this mild but persistent euphoria. All in all a very nice hybrid strain just need to try the bud instead of rosin.

Buy strains with similar effects to Lady Zaza

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...