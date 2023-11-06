Lady Zaza reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Lady Zaza.
M........1
November 6, 2023
Aroused
Creative
Euphoric
Incredible for sex. I mean really, really terrific. Body lit, mind at peace. Do it!
J........O
July 24, 2024
Aroused
Euphoric
The effect of this strain is mellow and balanced. Within a few minutes of the first inhale, you feel stress and tension stary to melt away. As the high settles in, a sense of euphoria takes control and you feel very light. Thoughts come and go like waves breaking on the sand. The early feeling of stress and tension melting away remains throughout the experience. This strain could easily have you soaking up conversation or media around you as you let it wash over you. Overall, a nice high that was calming and left me feeling relaxed and ready for bed.
l........s
April 4, 2024
Aroused
Creative
Euphoric
This strain has me feeling grounded nicely in my body and in a beautiful flow state while partner dancing for hours. I felt super connected to everyone around me, and able to relax with a huge smile on my face.
t........d
Yesterday
Euphoric
Relaxed
Just picked up a quarter of this strain to try and I’m impressed. Heavy on the chem taste with notes of apple and vanilla. There’s an instant wave of relaxation followed by balanced body/mind high. Personally have not had some of the partner effects associated with this strain but it is good for pain management. Will be getting more
r........g
August 20, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
I dabbed this with my nectar collector. It was badder. Boy was it flavorful and potent. A sense of calm came over me and I was happy and euphoric. Love this so much. It made me feel relaxed too, but not anything like couch lock. Just where you feel a sense of calm and peace about everything going on
z........2
April 27, 2024
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
To start off this strain smells incredible a light apple something and alot of what I* think is a spice/spicey smell but not the bad kind lol. A slow come on but not as long as most a couple minutes and your starting to feel it. The tatse is light but still comes with apple and some spice. Personally I'm not really feeling any more arousal like most who smoke this1 say but I was already exhausted before smoking, alot of relaxation, and this mild but persistent euphoria. All in all a very nice hybrid strain just need to try the bud instead of rosin.