The effect of this strain is mellow and balanced. Within a few minutes of the first inhale, you feel stress and tension stary to melt away. As the high settles in, a sense of euphoria takes control and you feel very light. Thoughts come and go like waves breaking on the sand. The early feeling of stress and tension melting away remains throughout the experience. This strain could easily have you soaking up conversation or media around you as you let it wash over you. Overall, a nice high that was calming and left me feeling relaxed and ready for bed.