Hybrid

Lady Zaza

Lady Zaza is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Zkittlez and Gelato. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Lady Zaza is a rare, hybrid strain that will engage all of your senses. The experience begins with our gorgeous buds that have a wide-ranging color palette. Next, your sense of smell will be overcome with the delicious, combined fragrance of sugary sweet candy and delicate apple pastry. Lady Zaza is 25% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Lady Zaza effects include feeling happy, euphoric, and relaxed. Medical marijuana patients often choose Lady Zaza when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, pain, and insomnia. Bred by Green Therapy NYC, Lady Zaza features flavors like candy, apple, and pastry. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene, which is known for its anti-inflammatory and analgesic properties. The average price of Lady Zaza typically ranges from $15-$20 per gram. Lady Zaza is a potent and tasty strain that can help you unwind and enjoy the moment. It has dense buds with purple hues and a thick layer of trichomes. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Lady Zaza, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Lady Zaza strain effects

Reported by 6 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Euphoric

Loading...

Creative

Loading...

Aroused

Lady Zaza strain helps with

  • Pain
    66% of people say it helps with Pain
  • Anxiety
    50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Inflammation
    33% of people say it helps with Inflammation
Lady Zaza strain reviews6

November 6, 2023
Loading...Aroused
Loading...Creative
Loading...Euphoric
Incredible for sex. I mean really, really terrific. Body lit, mind at peace. Do it!
3 people found this helpful
July 24, 2024
Loading...Aroused
Loading...Euphoric
The effect of this strain is mellow and balanced. Within a few minutes of the first inhale, you feel stress and tension stary to melt away. As the high settles in, a sense of euphoria takes control and you feel very light. Thoughts come and go like waves breaking on the sand. The early feeling of stress and tension melting away remains throughout the experience. This strain could easily have you soaking up conversation or media around you as you let it wash over you. Overall, a nice high that was calming and left me feeling relaxed and ready for bed.
1 person found this helpful
April 4, 2024
Loading...Aroused
Loading...Creative
Loading...Euphoric
This strain has me feeling grounded nicely in my body and in a beautiful flow state while partner dancing for hours. I felt super connected to everyone around me, and able to relax with a huge smile on my face.
1 person found this helpful
Read all reviews

