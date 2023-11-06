Lady Zaza
Lady Zaza is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Zkittlez and Gelato. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Lady Zaza is a rare, hybrid strain that will engage all of your senses. The experience begins with our gorgeous buds that have a wide-ranging color palette. Next, your sense of smell will be overcome with the delicious, combined fragrance of sugary sweet candy and delicate apple pastry. Lady Zaza is 25% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Lady Zaza effects include feeling happy, euphoric, and relaxed. Medical marijuana patients often choose Lady Zaza when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, pain, and insomnia. Bred by Green Therapy NYC, Lady Zaza features flavors like candy, apple, and pastry. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene, which is known for its anti-inflammatory and analgesic properties. The average price of Lady Zaza typically ranges from $15-$20 per gram. Lady Zaza is a potent and tasty strain that can help you unwind and enjoy the moment. It has dense buds with purple hues and a thick layer of trichomes. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Lady Zaza, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
