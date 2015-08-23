ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Created by T.H. Seeds, Lambo is notable for being bred specifically to grow well outside. A cross of Jamaican Haze, Jamaican Purple and Super Afghan, this “guerilla grower” has a strong natural resistance to molds and pests and an 8 week flowering time, making it ideal for those in warmer climates who want to give outdoor growing a try. Originally named Rambo, this strain has been redubbed thanks to some litigious copyright people, but it’s still the same good stuff.

This strain is perfect for someone who has high tolerance because of chronic pain. It actually took nearly all my pain away and still gave me the munchies which is great because I have difficulties eating due to my issues. Has become my true favorite.
Reported
feelings
EuphoricSleepy
Keep this one handy for pain relief. It helps in a big way and never disappoints. You'll get quite sleepy after a while, but once the high wears off there's no trace of tiredness left. Dark colored nugs, with a more muted smell and a mild good earthy aftertaste.
Reported
feelings
SleepyTalkative
Lambo OG. This is not for the faint of heart! My personal experience found a fairly intense high, especially upon first smoke of the day. I felt extremely zoned out, light, but still a pleasant high. NEWBIES: try smoking a bud your familiar with PRIOR to smoking Lambo if you are not familiar with th...
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricFocusedHungry
This was a great typical OG strain good for sleep and great for body inflammation overall headbanger.
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
Highly recommend start's out as a head high then turns into a relaxing body high one of my favorites
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxedTalkative
