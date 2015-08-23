ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Lambo OG
  4. Reviews

Lambo OG reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Lambo OG.

Reviews

18

Avatar for dvwebbrex
Member since 2019
I packed a bowl and infused a couple grams of this into some coconut oil brownies. Smooth and heavy full body high. Smells incredible- like a fucking IPA brewery.
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for HillbillyStoner420
Member since 2019
Highly recommend start's out as a head high then turns into a relaxing body high one of my favorites
feelings
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for Corianntaylor
Member since 2019
Energetic but gave me the munchies
feelings
Avatar for aroddhomes
Member since 2016
This was a great typical OG strain good for sleep and great for body inflammation overall headbanger.
feelings
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for LoudTrees4Days
Member since 2015
It's decent but it's not the very best high for me, but others might enjoy it more. Definitely some loud, just not my personal favorite.
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for igotafloor
Member since 2015
I got this in wax form from Emerald Fields, CO. I can smoke this all day without getting super sleepy. A great hybrid.
feelings
Avatar for CaptainKrc
Member since 2014
It's a great well rounded strain but the indica effects are a little more pronounced. Super danky OG taste with an intense high! This is one of my new favorites. Don't pass it up if you can find a high quality stain of Lambo OG.
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepy