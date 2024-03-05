Las Vegas Triangle Kush reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Las Vegas Triangle Kush.
Las Vegas Triangle Kush strain effects
Reported by 25 real people like you
Las Vegas Triangle Kush strain helps with
- 14% of people say it helps with Depression
- 9% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 9% of people say it helps with Pain
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
E........7
March 5, 2024
Euphoric
Giggly
Relaxed
This is one of them nostalgic strains for me, it has to be the Lemon skunk lineage in it... from the buzz, to The taste... reminds me of the late 90s when skunk crosses were very prevalent. right upon exhale hit you right smack dab in the head and rushes through your body the batch I picked up was dialed in at nearly 30% thca. bottom line this one gets straight to the point.. I'm stoned like I've been hitting a cart or dab & that speaks volumes... I'm a 29-year smoker... I just strictly smoke flowers so my tolerance is in check ,something that's so underrated and many people overlook how easy it is to ruin your tolerance and never be able to get high from just good old regular dank ever again and having to smoke dabs that completely destroy your brain after so many years 💯 stick with the sticky icky ,this one is certified¡!... it's a new release from Cresco ,labeled lemon triangle Kush,it's called a few different things but it's awesome 🤘🏼🫠 Las Vegas Lemon skunk for the win ✅ 👽🪩
r........3
November 2, 2023
Hungry
Relaxed
Sleepy
Dry eyes
14G from The Pharm (Hybrid) —————————- • This is what I deal with everyday: ANXIETY: clear mind/relaxed feeling. No thoughts DEPRESSION: Depression who? PTSD: Heavy chronic fatigue when smoking this. ADHD: It works the opposite meaning no matter how much caffeine you have.. it will knock you out😴😴 doesn’t make me productive at all. It’s like the paralyze side of procrastination. CHRONIC PAIN: Helps with the headaches but doesn’t help - myofascial pain syndrome (can’t tell if it’s causing flare ups or not since I grew 3 lumps aka tripper points from last night), I have major foot/ankle surgery (1/24/24) due to metal slowly rejecting from my body, tore a few ligaments. Takes 2 yrs to fully recover. Doesn’t help the pain. HEADACHES: Helps! INSOMNIA: Helps!! Heavy sedation feeling😴😴 TASTE: very spicy & like your going to cough but don’t but you still think your going to bought but never do. I didn’t get a heavy trip vibe at all per what was about this product. Just a heavy sedation feeling all day on it making my eyes burn.. idk if it’s from being dry or tired. **Next day felt like a lazy piece of sh*t not wanting to do anything👎🏽 gaining a headache all day and neck pains (from my neck injury from a bad car accident) ** I wouldn’t buy it again as I like flower that helps the holistic effect to treat what is going on. Sorry, I’m really high writing this if this doesn’t make sense.
J........1
June 25, 2022
Euphoric
Giggly
Relaxed
Las Vegas Triangle kush is a solid kush option. It is small and dense nug which is to be expected from a solid kush. It seemed to me (spring of 2022) the bud really smells and looks like an indica. However when consuming the bud it seems to be about a 60/40 indica or around there at this time. I had no issues with the smell and smoke (leafly description is accurate). I do remember after smoking pretty quickly I felt stoned like old school stone but yet I felt uplifted and giggly. No doubt I knew I was high, however, I like this strain because I did not feel overally groggy with this strain for an experienced smoker. I think if consumed more than 1 gram at a time a person could get some paranoia and grogginess the next day. That is true with GSC and blue dream the classic hybrids as well. It tends to run around 23% so always a solid option for thc content as well as healing variety of terpenes. I have always had good luck from kush and skunk hybrids like super skunk and lemon skunk- I always found them good for depression/mood and helpful for crohns. Now going back to the impressions, basically when you smoke you know your stoned but still uplifted and giggly. I watched movies and laughed for about an hour. I felt stoned from smoking 1 gram joint for about 2-3 hours than wanted to sleep. The best way to explain it really is like your stoned like a kush but thoughts are alittle faster and alittle uplifted but the effects were mainly indica but not super couch locked. This strain was not a productive one for me but it was a fun time. I found that the strain will not be a waste of money for those that like that 50/50 or 60/40 indica hybrids. It is still a good indica option as well.
b........4
November 7, 2024
Focused
Happy
Sleepy
Tingly
I’ve been smoking only wax for like the past couple months with some bud here and there , but this strain has really impressed me 10/10 perfect descriptions of it up there too
d........5
May 17, 2024
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
This is my first time trying Las Vegas triangle Kush I must say that I really like it it starts with the head high and goes to the body I feel good and relaxed took my pain and anxiety away I got 14 G of shake at organix's on the Westside of glendale for $20 but $25.04 out the door. I will be going back for this strain.
j........3
December 5, 2020
Creative
Euphoric
Happy
Hungry
Just smoked half a joint of this beautiful flower and I am feeling great. Starts in the head and settles throughout the body like a warm blanket. Pain is gone and my mood is improving rapidly. I will definitely be buying this strain again. Picked up an eighth from Ponderosa Releaf in west Phoenix for only $24+tax. Very good flower, little dry but still sticky.
P........n
September 3, 2021
Creative
Focused
Happy
Hungry
I just tried lvtk for the first time today, it helped with my pain but didn't get me feeling stoned at all.. I wouldn't recommend this for PTSD or mental health issues at all, at least based off the batch I got from Venom RSO. However for pain and physical ailments it does work quite well! If you're going to try it, use it in the afternoon! It gives you some energy at the same time it brings you down man
r........5
July 3, 2022
Aroused
Creative
Euphoric
Giggly
it this best strains out there I give it a 10/10 it's great for everything you need sure hits the spot every time I smoke it it makes me sweat 💦😅😅 and really happy inside 💠 after words it's great smoke it over and over the 8th lasts up to 2 and half days sure need my las Vegas ∆ kush if your in Tucson stop by the earth healing south or north they sure are stocked every time I go ... it's really famous strain there ... bye bitches smoke that shit pass that shit .. wassss upppp !!!!!!!!!!