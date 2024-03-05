Las Vegas Triangle kush is a solid kush option. It is small and dense nug which is to be expected from a solid kush. It seemed to me (spring of 2022) the bud really smells and looks like an indica. However when consuming the bud it seems to be about a 60/40 indica or around there at this time. I had no issues with the smell and smoke (leafly description is accurate). I do remember after smoking pretty quickly I felt stoned like old school stone but yet I felt uplifted and giggly. No doubt I knew I was high, however, I like this strain because I did not feel overally groggy with this strain for an experienced smoker. I think if consumed more than 1 gram at a time a person could get some paranoia and grogginess the next day. That is true with GSC and blue dream the classic hybrids as well. It tends to run around 23% so always a solid option for thc content as well as healing variety of terpenes. I have always had good luck from kush and skunk hybrids like super skunk and lemon skunk- I always found them good for depression/mood and helpful for crohns. Now going back to the impressions, basically when you smoke you know your stoned but still uplifted and giggly. I watched movies and laughed for about an hour. I felt stoned from smoking 1 gram joint for about 2-3 hours than wanted to sleep. The best way to explain it really is like your stoned like a kush but thoughts are alittle faster and alittle uplifted but the effects were mainly indica but not super couch locked. This strain was not a productive one for me but it was a fun time. I found that the strain will not be a waste of money for those that like that 50/50 or 60/40 indica hybrids. It is still a good indica option as well.

