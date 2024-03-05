Las Vegas Triangle Kush
Las Vegas Triangle Kush effects are mostly calming.
Las Vegas Triangle Kush potency is higher THC than average.
Las Vegas Triangle Kush is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Triangle Kush with Las Vegas Lemon Skunk. This strain has many aliases, including Las Vegas Triangle, LV Triangle Kush and LVTK. Whatever you decide to call it, you should know that this strain is extremely potent. Smoking Las Vegas Triangle Kush will produce effects that are euphoric - in other words, this strain is going to make you feel good. Due to its potency, this strain has a tendancy to create a couch lock effect, but you won't feel totally sedated. It will keep your mind sharp enough to focus and your body relaxed enough to sit back and chill. If you're looking for the perfect strain for an evening of TV on the sofa, look no further. Las Vegas Triangle Kush features citrus aromas and spicy flavors.
- 14% of people say it helps with Depression
- 9% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 9% of people say it helps with Pain
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
