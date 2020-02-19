ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Lava Cake reviews

hbsmith11
Member since 2018
Got this strain in concentrate form from Mohave extracts and it does not disappoint. The high is very relaxing and euphoric and is great for pain or depression. This high is great for when you get off work or have nothing much to do as it will put you on the couch.
Mally140
Member since 2020
Very great strain very good feedback and a great high big apple New York City
medic007
Member since 2012
Great strain perfectly mellow and relaxing. Perfect for those who medicate for anxiety and stress. Definitely going on the list of go to strains. I mix it 50/50 w harlequin 1:1 flower and the synergy is amazing.
RyliePoppy
Member since 2019
Loved the effects of this strain! Not a fan of the flavor as much as other strains, but the pain relief I got from half of a pre-roll was well worth a little ick in the flavor.
Dohany
Member since 2016
This is a great wake-n-bake strain. Light flavor, goes great with coffee, and not a lot of tar. Gets me nice and giggly after a few minutes.
DameCash
Member since 2020
Very dense bud sweet minty taste with a very energetic high. Would recommend if you are looking for a strain that has you mellow more than down.
ConnerB_Aston
Member since 2020
Shit had me smacked
Malinqueput
Member since 2020
Very flavorful and easy to smoke. Very intense body feel with only the slightest head... Great for anxiety, insomnia, tension and pain. I really enjoy this strain and will add it to my shortlist of favorites.
