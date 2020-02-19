We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Lava Cake.
Reviews
10
hbsmith11
Member since 2018
Got this strain in concentrate form from Mohave extracts and it does not disappoint. The high is very relaxing and euphoric and is great for pain or depression. This high is great for when you get off work or have nothing much to do as it will put you on the couch.
Great strain perfectly mellow and relaxing. Perfect for those who medicate for anxiety and stress. Definitely going on the list of go to strains. I mix it 50/50 w harlequin 1:1 flower and the synergy is amazing.
Very flavorful and easy to smoke. Very intense body feel with only the slightest head... Great for anxiety, insomnia, tension and pain. I really enjoy this strain and will add it to my shortlist of favorites.