Lava OG is an indica-dominant hybrid from CannaRoots Seeds that pairs sweet, fruity notes with classic OG depth. Aromas of dessert-like candy and juicy fruit meet earthy fuel and pine on the nose, creating a complex and inviting bouquet. The effects are rich and calming — smooth cerebral uplift flows into deep, full-body relaxation, making Lava OG an excellent choice for winding down, easing tension, or finding relief after a long day. Whether you’re chasing flavor or potency, Lava OG delivers a flavorful, potent experience with standout presence. Have you tried Lava OG? Leave a review and let us know your experience!